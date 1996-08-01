Smart Tarts

Running from the bakery to the cheese store to the greengrocer after a busy day makes me absolutely nuts. So on weekdays I have come to rely heavily on my supermarket for one-stop shopping. Whether your supermarket resembles a chichi gourmet shop or a corner deli, you can easily find what you need for this menu: it uses ordinary items, but in a not-so-ordinary way. The ready-to-use pie crusts called for in the vegetable tarts were so buttery and flaky that nearly everyone on our staff thought they were homemade. And anisette toasts, though not remarkable on their own, make a crunchy, aromatic crumb topping on plums for dessert. A salad of prewashed baby greens, or mesclun, completes this easy menu.