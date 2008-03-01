Smart Dishwashers

Steam Option LG’s new dishwasher steam-cleans to save energy and protect delicate china and crystal. It can run just one rack to conserve water and electricity ($1,500; 888-865-3026 or lge.com).

Space Saver The new compact dishwasher from Smeg can be installed anywhere there’s a water line, even under a cooktop, and holds up to 12 place settings ($1,600; 866-736-7634 or smegusa.com).

Energy Saver Bosch’s latest Integra and Evolution models adjust water temperature and cycle time to load size, cutting energy use by up to 25 percent (from $600; 800-944-2904 or boschappliances.com).

Speed clean Miele adapted a commercial-grade dishwasher for home use: A cycle takes only 15 minutes—eight if cycles run back-to-back, since the water is already hot ($5,000; 800-843-7231 or miele.com).

Dishwasher + Storage Combo This dishwasher unit from Fagor includes three storage drawers—for dishes, flatware and pots—so there’s always a handy place to put away clean items ($1,700; 800-207-0806 or fagor.com).