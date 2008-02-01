Small-Space Wine Storage Tips

After converting their under-the-stairs closet into a wine cellar that holds 350 bottles— and patenting a rack system—Carlos and Kristi Davalos launched Closet Wine Cellars (closetwinecellars.com). Their tips for DIY:

Climate Control Install a small cooling unit, like one from koolspace.com.

Flooring Lay porcelain tile, slate or limestone to maintain a constant low temperature.

Lighting Use low-watt lighting (40 to 60 watts): Even a single bulb can heat up a small space.

Door Include thermal-pane glass in the door so guests can peek inside.