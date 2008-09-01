Small Restaurants, Big Ideas

Tiny restaurants—some with just a single communal table—provide an intimate and exclusive experience for diners.

Food & Wine
September 01, 2008

Talula’s Table, in the Philadelphia suburb of Kennett Square, serves an eight-course tasting menu at its lone wood table to groups of eight to 12 just once a night.

Beast, the newest project from Portland, Oregon’s alt-restaurateur Naomi Pomeroy, has two communal tables and a meat-centric prix fixe menu.

Ten Tables, an aptly named restaurant in Boston’s Jamaica Plain neighborhood, hosts bargain $39 wine dinners that focus on a specific region.

