Small Dinner Party Playlist

Mellow classics from jazz greats like Nat "King" Cole to the smart lyricism of folk-pop group The Magnetic Fields.
Music:
Fantastic Party Tips and Recipes:
|Artist
|Song
|Download
|Ella Fitzgerald
|Top Hat, White Tie, and Tails (1958)
|BBC Big Band Orchestra
|Begin the Beguine
|Josh Rouse
|It's the Night Time
|Dan Auerbach
|When the Night Comes
|The Band
|Twilight
|The Weepies
|Living in Twilight
|Fred Astaire
|The Way You Look Tonight
|Eric Clapton
|Wonderful Tonight
|Luka Bloom
|Can't Help Falling in Love
|Nat "King" Cole
|When I Fall in Love
|Doris Day
|S'Wonderful
|Ella Fitzgerald
|Cheek to Cheek (1958)
|Frank Sinatra
|Someone to Watch Over Me
|Wilco
|You and I
|She & Him
|Me and You
|Bob Dylan
|If Not For You
|The Beatles
|I Will
|Fleetwood Mac
|Say You Will
|The Magnetic Fields
|The Book of Love
|Bruce Springsteen
|My Beautiful Reward
