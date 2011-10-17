Small Dinner Party Playlist

Mellow classics from jazz greats like Nat "King" Cole to the smart lyricism of folk-pop group The Magnetic Fields.

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011

Music:

ArtistSongDownload
Ella FitzgeraldTop Hat, White Tie, and Tails (1958) Ella Fitzgerald - Top Hat, White Tie, and Tails (1958)
BBC Big Band OrchestraBegin the Beguine BBC Big Band Orchestra - Begin the Beguine
Josh RouseIt's the Night Time Josh Rouse - It's the Night Time
Dan AuerbachWhen the Night Comes Dan Auerbach - When the Night Comes
The BandTwilight The Band - Twilight
The WeepiesLiving in Twilight The Weepies - Living in Twilight
Fred AstaireThe Way You Look Tonight Fred Astaire - The Way You Look Tonight
Eric ClaptonWonderful Tonight Eric Clapton - Wonderful Tonight
Luka BloomCan't Help Falling in Love Luka Bloom - Can't Help Falling in Love
Nat "King" ColeWhen I Fall in Love Nat "King" Cole - When I Fall in Love
Doris DayS'Wonderful Doris Day - S'Wonderful
Ella FitzgeraldCheek to Cheek (1958) Ella Fitzgerald - Cheek to Cheek
Frank SinatraSomeone to Watch Over Me Frank Sinatra - Someone to Watch Over Me
WilcoYou and I Wilco - You And I
She & HimMe and You She & Him - Me and You
Bob DylanIf Not For You Bob Dylan - If Not For You
The BeatlesI Will The Beatles - I Will
Fleetwood MacSay You Will Fleetwood Mac - Say You Will
The Magnetic FieldsThe Book of Love The Magnetic Fields - The Book Of Love
Bruce SpringsteenMy Beautiful Reward Bruce Springsteen - My Beautiful Reward

Fantastic Party Tips and Recipes:

MenusAmazing Dinner Menusdinner partDinner Party for a New Decade Great Dinner PartiesGreat Dinner Parties

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up