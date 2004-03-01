Small Appliances

panini press Breville's 2-in-1 model adjusts to make thick or thin crisp pressed sandwiches using minimal butter or oil ($60; 866-BREVILLE).

mixers Viking's stand mixer can beat a single egg white and has wheels that make it easy to move on the counter (from $400; 888-VIKING1). Hamilton Beach's new handheld power mixer comes with a plastic case that snaps on to the bottom of the machine, allowing you to store its attachments and cord ($30; 800-851-8900).

fondue set Cuisinart has introduced an electric model with an adjustable thermostat; it's also dishwasher safe ($80; 800-726-0190).

pots "Naked Chef" Jamie Oliver is adding two new products to his Professional Series line for T-Fal. "My Perfect Casserole" ($80) is a five-quart pot for simmering supersize stews, and "My Hot Wok" ($60) has a flat bottom, so food cooks quickly and evenly (800-395-8325).

oven Jenn-Air's built-in Convenience Oven is the most compact model around (it's 30 inches wide with a 1.2-cubic-foot capacity). It cooks food faster than a full-size oven because the smaller space heats more rapidly (from $1,000; 800-JENN-AIR).

