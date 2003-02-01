While some chefs blast food in the searing heat of a brick oven or on a hyperpowered 40,000-BTU grill, Jean-Georges Vongerichten, of Jean Georges in New York City and a dozen other restaurants around the world, uses such low heat that the wine in his chicken stew doesn't so much as break a bubble. Vongerichten's mother, who gave him the recipe, also passed down an appreciation for braising: browning meat and then slowly cooking it, covered, in wine, water, broth, tomatoes, even cream. Although he keeps temperatures low, Vongerichten has his own love for heatadding Szechwan peppercorns and crushed red pepper to veal shanks, for instance, and Thai chiles to an onion topping for brisket.

Jane Sigal