67 Best American Wines

After tasting more than 300 affordable American wines, Senior Editor Ray Isle reports on his most exciting finds, from Chardonnay to Zinfandel— to buy by the case for everyday drinking or casual entertaining.
Additional research by Megan Krigbaum
White Wines
Red Wines
Sparkling Wines
Value Stemware
Wine-Related Places
- Snapshot: Pennsylvania
- Best Wine Country Inns
- Snapshot: Virginia
- Snapshot: New York
- Secret Winemaker Hangouts
- Great Value Region: Lodi
- Snapshot: Idaho
- Snapshot: Arizona
- Snapshot: Missouri
- Best Shops for Local Wine