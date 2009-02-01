Six Hearty Winter Salads

F&W’s Melissa Rubel creates warm, vibrant dressings for six delicious and deeply satisfying main-course winter salads.

Melissa Rubel Jacobson
February 01, 2009

Recipes:

Crisp Escarole Salad with Garlicky Anchovy Dressing

This salad is based on bagna cauda (“hot bath”), a classic Piedmontese sauce made with anchovies, garlic, butter and olive oil. The ingredients are transformed into a dressing that is tossed with a nicely crunchy mix of escarole, radishes, celery and cucumber.

Bitter Greens with Almonds and Goat Cheese

Apricot jam—mixed with olive oil, vinegar and herbs—makes for an irresistible sweet-tart dressing for bitter greens.

Butternut Squash Salad with Hazelnuts

This lovely winter salad gets a double hit of hazelnuts: hazelnut oil in the rich dressing and toasted hazelnuts in the salad.

Warm Duck-and-Cabbage Salad

More and more specialty-food stores are selling duck confit legs, but in a pinch, rotisserie chicken works well, too.

Tofu-Watercress Salad with Thai Dressing

The combination of lime juice, sugar and garlic with nuoc mam (Vietnamese fish sauce) creates a salty, pungent dressing that’s quintessentially Southeast Asian.

Spinach-and-Shrimp Salad with Chile Dressing

Warm chile, ginger, cumin and turmeric combine for a delicious dressing with a kick.

