Six Easter Menus

F&W offers six spring-fresh Easter menus featuring holiday favorites like spring peas, asparagus and leg of lamb.
A Winemaker’s Perfect Easter Dinner Menu
- « Mâche Salad with Goat Cheese and Fennel Mustard Vinaigrette
- Lamb Stew with Root Vegetables
- Octavio’s Shredded Brussels Sprouts with Truffle Oil
- Apple Pies with Orange Muscat Cream Sauce
Intimate Easter Dinner for 4
- Passionate Pepper Cocktail
- « Crudités with Wasabi Dip
- Saffron Oysters with Leeks
- Veal Scaloppine with Wilted Parsley, Lemon and Sesame
- Young Green Bean, Anchovy and Potato Salad
- Roasted Beet Salad with Orange Dressing
- Lemon Pudding Cakes
Easter Dinner Menu for 8
- « Limoncello Collins
- Roast Beef Grissini
- Bruschetta of Spring Vegetables
- Creamy Cucumber Velouté
- Spiced Smoked Ham with Mango-Cranberry Chutney
- Arugula-and-Frisée Salad with Peas, Pistachios and Pecorino
- Roasted Asparagus with Olive Oil and Lemon
- Angel Food Cake with Three-Berry Compote
Easter Dinner with Chile’s Wine Visionaries
- King Crab and Avocado Shooters
- Sweet and Savory Pork Empanadas
- Herb-Crusted Leg of Lamb
- Crispy Creamy Potato Puffs
- « Cannellini and Green Bean Salad
- Chilean Tomato and Onion Salad
- Dulce de Leche Napoleons
Cal and Mike’s Excellent Easter Dinner Menu
- Cauliflower and Roasted Beet Salad with Rich Herb Dressing
- Grilled Leg of Lamb with Garlic and Rosemary
- Oven-Braised Lamb with Gremolata
- Creamy Fennel Mashed Potatoes
- « Lemon Upside Down Cake
Easter Tea Party for 8
- « Cheddar-Polenta Biscuits with Ham Salad (double recipe)
- Blue Cheese Straws
- Mini Beef Wellingtons (cut recipe in half)
- Orange-Rosemary Scones
- Three-Cranberry Conserve
- Persimmon Goat Cheese Wedges
