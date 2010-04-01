Sipping Without Spilling

Wineglass Holders:

Courtesy of Prodyne

Plate Clip

Prodyne makes rubberized stainless steel clips that attach to the side of a plate to hold a wineglass. They are more durable than plastic and also look better. $19 for six; prodyne.com. Courtesy of Broadway Panhandler

Cocktail Plate

These oval cherrywood plates, handmade in Vermont, are designed with a circular cutout that holds a stemmed wineglass comfortably. $10; broadwaypanhandler.com. Courtesy of WineEnthusiast.com

Glass Holster

This nylon strap may scream wine geek, but it allows wearers to hang a glass around their necks, freeing hands for holding a plate, using a fork or writing notes at a tasting. $20 for two; wineenthusiast.com.

Pop Quiz

Which country drinks more wine by volume than the U.S.?

A. Italy

B. Spain

C. China

Answer: A

