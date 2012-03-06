Sidecar Variations: Cherry Slidecar, Bondage and Steve McQueen

Experts say this delicious, überclassic cocktail, made with Cognac and sweetened with Grand Marnier, dates back to the 1930s. Here, the Sidecar as interpreted by Jonny Raglin of San Francisco’s Comstock Saloon.

The classic Sidecar, said to be invented in the 1930s, is an update of a much older drink called the Brandy Crusta. Jonny Raglin uses cherry bitters, cherry liqueur and a brandied cherry to flavor his favorite sidecar variation.

This intensified Sidecar contains two aged, 100-proof spirits, plus a shot of ginger liqueur.

A potent gingery vinegar syrup flavors mixologist Jonny Raglin’s excellent nonalcoholic version of the classic Sidecar cocktail.