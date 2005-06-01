Side Dishes: Salads, Slaws & More

Laurent Tourondel, an F&W Best New Chef 1998, is the talent behind three New York City restaurants: BLT Fish, BLT Steak and BLT Prime. If he has his way, there may one day be a fourth—BLT Vegetables. Here, he shares his best ideas for fast and creative side dishes, from warm, crunchy fried green tomatoes to crisp spinach Caesar salad.

Food & Wine

Superfast DRESSINGS Roasted Red Pepper Vinaigrette Mix chopped roasted red pepper with white wine vinegar, minced garlic, chopped flat-leaf parsley, extra-virgin olive oil, salt and pepper. Chickpea Vinaigrette Mix coarsely mashed chickpeas with sherry vinegar, minced shallots, chopped chives and parsley, extra-virgin olive oil, salt and pepper. Lemon Parmesan Dressing Mix fresh lemon juice and freshly grated Parmesan cheese with mayonnaise, minced garlic, extra-virgin olive oil, salt and pepper. Pesto Vinaigrette Mix pesto sauce with white wine vinegar, extra-virgin olive oil, salt and pepper. Fast Book CHEF RECIPES MADE EASY For party inspiration, check out Chef Recipes Made Easy, our new collection of 20 dazzling FOOD & WINE menus from pros like Mario Batali and Alice Waters.