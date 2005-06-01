Side Dishes: Salads, Slaws & More

Laurent Tourondel, an F&W Best New Chef 1998, is the talent behind three New York City restaurants: BLT Fish, BLT Steak and BLT Prime. If he has his way, there may one day be a fourth—BLT Vegetables. Here, he shares his best ideas for fast and creative side dishes, from warm, crunchy fried green tomatoes to crisp spinach Caesar salad.
Superfast
DRESSINGS
Roasted Red Pepper Vinaigrette Mix chopped roasted red pepper with white wine vinegar, minced garlic, chopped flat-leaf parsley, extra-virgin olive oil, salt and pepper.
Chickpea Vinaigrette Mix coarsely mashed chickpeas with sherry vinegar, minced shallots, chopped chives and parsley, extra-virgin olive oil, salt and pepper.
Lemon Parmesan Dressing Mix fresh lemon juice and freshly grated Parmesan cheese with mayonnaise, minced garlic, extra-virgin olive oil, salt and pepper.
Pesto Vinaigrette Mix pesto sauce with white wine vinegar, extra-virgin olive oil, salt and pepper.
