Short and Sweet

The sturdy squat stem is the newest innovation in drinkware since the stemless glass. "You don't want a glass that'll turn you into a neurotic person," says Joshua Wesson, executive wine director at Best Cellars. "If you're afraid of toasting with it, it takes the fun away." Thus the squat stem, a compromise between the practicality of stemless glasses and the elegance of long-stemmed glasses.

from left: Riedel's "Tyrol" ($20; 888-474-3335). Anthropologie's "Antwerp" ($12; anthropologie.com). Marc Jacobs Waterford "Colette" ($60; waterford.com).