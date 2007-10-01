Short and Sweet

Food & Wine
October 01, 2007

The sturdy squat stem is the newest innovation in drinkware since the stemless glass. "You don't want a glass that'll turn you into a neurotic person," says Joshua Wesson, executive wine director at Best Cellars. "If you're afraid of toasting with it, it takes the fun away." Thus the squat stem, a compromise between the practicality of stemless glasses and the elegance of long-stemmed glasses.

from left: Riedel's "Tyrol" ($20; 888-474-3335). Anthropologie's "Antwerp" ($12; anthropologie.com). Marc Jacobs Waterford "Colette" ($60; waterford.com).

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up