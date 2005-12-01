Top Digital Buys

Portable iPod speakers

Altec Lansing's inMotion iM7 turns an iPod into a boom box. This sleek speaker dock, which you can plug in or run on batteries, delivers clean, rich sound and comes with a remote.

DETAILS $250; 866-570-5702 or alteclansing.com.

Value high-definition camcorder

At $2,000, Sony's HDR-HC1 is the lowest-priced high-definition camcorder ever. It has excellent automatic and manual controls and razor-sharp video.

DETAILS $2,000; 877-865-SONY or sonystyle.com.

Wireless digital camera

Nikon's Coolpix P2 beams photos right to your computer. You can also drop pictures into a slide show as you shoot them—fun for parties.

DETAILS $400; 800-NIKON-US or nikonimaging.com.

Home music system

Philips's Wireless Music Center WACS700 (4) holds 750 CDs' worth of music in its base station. Then you can use wireless satellites to play the Beatles in the kitchen and Bach in the den, or broadcast a party mix throughout the house.

DETAILS $1,000 for base and one satellite; 888-PHILIPS or philips.com.

Supercharged TiVo

Humax's DRT400 DVD Recorder not only pauses and rewinds live TV, but it also burns DVDs, so you can keep favorite movies and shows permanently. And it can plug into your home network to cue up photos and music stored on your computer.

DETAILS $300; 866-486-2987 or humaxusa.com.

Satellite-radio dock

Most people buy satellite radios for their cars. Delphi's CD Audio System lets you listen to its SKYFi XM Satellite Radio—along with MP3-formatted CDs—just about anywhere.

DETAILS $100 for radio, $170 for dock; 877-GO-DELPHI or shopdelphi.com.

Pro-style digital camera

The Canon EOS 350D eight-megapixel single lens reflex lets you tweak any setting or shoot in full automatic mode. It also turns on almost instantly.

DETAILS $900; 800-OK-CANON or canoneos.com.