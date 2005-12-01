Shopping - Gifts That Give Back

Herbal soaps Disadvantaged women learn job skills at the Chicago-based nonprofit Enterprising Kitchen, which makes bath products like soaps in lovely fragrances including lemon sage ($5 for six ounces; theenterprisingkitchen.org).

Spicy tees Chef Susan Spicer of Bayona in New Orleans is selling T-shirts that say "May the spice be with you." All proceeds benefit Share Our Strength's Hurricane Katrina Relief Fund ($35 each; foodgoods.com).

Humanitarian coffee Run by a former Microsoft executive, Pura Vida coffee funnels all profits to projects like orphanages and soup kitchens in the regions that grow the beans for its blends (from $9 for 12 ounces; puravidacoffee.com).