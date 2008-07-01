Serving Up Restaurant Style

Jono Pandolfi

New York ceramicist Jono Pandolfi’s sense of whimsy explains the “egg crate” serving plates and playful porcelain dessert “pillows” he created for Daniel Humm (an F&W Best New Chef 2005) of Eleven Madison Park, as well as the herringbone-etched caviar services he designed for The Modern’s Gabriel Kreuther (an F&W Best New Chef 2003). jonopandolfi.com.

In Stores

The “Jono Pandolfi” teapot, inspired by Asian lanterns. $100; clio-home.com or 212-966-8991.

Chef Pick

“Egg crate” serving plates and playful porcelain dessert “pillows” for Daniel Humm and herringbone-etched caviar services for Gabriel Kreuther.

Gargantua

Paris design duo Sylvie Loiseau and Claire-Anne Willemin use a mix of glossy pastel glazes and rough matte-white finishes to add visual and tactile contrast to their minimalist dinnerware. gargantua.ch.

In Stores

“Paolo” cream and green bowls, plate and charger, from $9; 800-967-6696 or crateandbarrel.com. Celadon “Ô” bowl, $36; 212-431-5839 or globaltable.com. “Plateau” square plate, $69; nicolefarhi.com.

Chef Pick

Daniel Patterson (an F&W Best New Chef 1997) of Coi in San Francisco says the “Ô” line’s simplicity puts his food in focus.

Pieter Stockmans

Belgian designer Pieter Stockmans relies on a time-intensive industrial production technique known as slipcasting to create delicate, paper-thin porcelain. He limits his palette to white, gray and blue. pietstockmans.be.

In Stores

“Biscuit” white porcelain tea light, $150; blue-and-white-glazed porcelain vase, $180; nested square porcelain plate set, $515; 312-664-9582 or luminaire.com.

Chef Pick

At Le Louis XV in Monaco, Alain Ducasse turns to custom dishes from Stockmans for everything from amuse bouches to coffee.

Hering Berlin

German artisan Stefanie Hering works with bisque, the purest form of porcelain. She accentuates classic shapes with intricate detailing, hand-drilling thousands of holes along the rim of a bowl or creating hairline stripes with high-fired cobalt. hering-berlin.de.

In Stores

“Soda” striped espresso, tea and coffee bowls, $144 for set of three; 415-864-4988 or roseandradish.com. “Puls” bowl, $114; 800-558-1855 or bergdorfgoodman.com.

Chef Pick