Organic Initiatives

Sting & Trudie Styler’s Charitable Causes

Rainforest Foundation (rainforestfoundation.org)

The Rainforest Foundation was founded in 1989 by Sting and Trudie to assist the indigenous peoples of the rainforest in preserving and protecting their homes and their rights under international law.

Soil Association (soilassociation.org)

The Soil Association is the U.K.’s leading organization working to inform the public about the importance and benefits of organic farming. Sting and Trudie have lent their support through campaigns like Food for Life, which introduces fresh, organic ingredients in school meals.

The Walden Woods Project (walden.org)Sting and Trudie sit on the advisory board of the Walden Woods Project, which protects the ecosystem around Henry David Thoreau’s Walden Pond and promotes Thoreau’s literature and legacy.

More Organic and Environmentally Sustainable Initiatives

Biodynamic Farming & Gardening Association (biodynamics.com)

A nonprofit focused on educating the public about biodynamics and community-supported agriculture (CSA) through conferences, workshops and seminars.

Earthwatch Institute (earthwatch.org)

An international organization that promotes sustainability through research, education and conservation. The Institute connects volunteers with field-research projects related to environmental sustainability.

Grow for Good (foodandwine.com/growforgood)

F&W’s campaign to raise $1 million for Farm to Table, a national initiative dedicated to supporting local farms and encouraging sustainable agriculture.

Local Harvest (localharvest.org)

A Web network that connects American consumers with local farms, farmers’ markets and CSAs.

Newton Marasco Foundation (newtonmarascofoundation.org)

A nonprofit that promotes environmental stewardship by educating students from kindergarten through college. Their “greening” programs also help corporations, public agencies and other nonprofits implement environmentally responsible business practices.