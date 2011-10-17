How Well Do You Know Italian Cuisine?

For those who score 4 points: Time to learn the basics. Check out these simple, delicious Italian recipes.";}if (5 <= score && score <= 9) {document.getElementById("answer1").innerHTML = "

For those who score 5 to 9 points: At least you know penne from Parmigiano. Try these satisfying dishes.

For those who score 10 to 12 points: Bravissimo! You are a true Italophile. Look at these sophisticated classics for inspiration.

1. Vitello Tonnato is...

A) A chilled veal dish topped with tuna sauce.

B) A wonderful sparkling water from the Italian Alps.

C) A hard cows-milk cheese from Emilia-Romagna.

D) The name of the guy who got hit on the last episode of the Sopranos.

2. Which of the following is an Italian dessert?

A) Profiteroles

B) Trifle

C) Panna cotta

D) Yodels

3. Which of the following is NOT the name of a type of pasta?

A) Farfalle

B) Ditalini

C) Ziti

D) Cannoli

4. Which of the following is an Italian cheese?

A) Cheddar

B) Mascarpone

C) Shropshire Blue

D) Polly-O

Your Score: