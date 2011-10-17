Here, 25 easy and delicious Italian dishes worth lingering over, like Pappardelle with Red Wine and Meat Ragù (right), plus wine pairings for each.
Wine Pairings
Whites
Fiano
2005 Feudi di San Gregorio, $18
Fennel, Mushroom and Arugula Salad with Seared Scallops
2006 Terredora Di Paolo, $27
Garlic Risotto with Calamari and Parmesan Crisps
Garganega
2006 Gini Soave Classico, $18
Braised Salmon with Roasted Almonds
2004 Pieropan La Rocca Soave Classico, $46
Chickpea Soup with Seared Monkfish and Thyme
Pinot Bianco
2006 Alois Lageder Pinot Bianco, $13
Sea Bass all’Acqua Pazza
2005 Jermann Pinot Bianco, $35
Aged Gouda Fondue with Caraway Croutons
Trebbiano
2005 Zenato Lugana, $12
Roasted Salmon with Spaghetti-Squash Salad
2004 Emidio Pepe, $45
Sizzled Veal with Fresh-Herb Salad
Verdicchio
2005 Fattoria Laila, $17
Clam Pizza with Salad Topping
2004 Villa Bucci Riserva, $43
Campofilone Pasta with Lobster and Tomato
Vermentino
2006 Santadi Cala Silente, $19
Grilled Chicken Sandwiches with Remoulade and Shaved Lemon
2005 Bisson Vigna Intrigoso, $28
Chilled Capellini with Clams and Caviar
Reds
Aglianico
2004 Villa Matilde, $20
Four-Pepper Steak au Poivre
2001 Mastroberardino Radici Taurasi, $41
Braised Lamb Shanks
Barbera
2003 Vietti Barbera d’Asti Tre Vigne, $15
Lamb Braised in Milk with Garlic and Fennel
2004 Pio Cesare Fides, $39
Roasted Veal Loin
Montepulciano
2005 Valle Reale Vigne Nuove, $11
Braised Veal Chops with Honey and Red Grapes
2003 Cataldi Madonna Tonì, $60
Beef Daube with Wild Mushrooms
Nebbiolo
2005 Produttori del Barbaresco Langhe, $20
Gnocchi with Wild Mushrooms
2000 Massolino Barolo Vigna Rionda, $115
Braised Veal with Wild Mushrooms
Nero d’Avola
2005 Feudo Maccari Re Noto, $16
Italian Sausage Heroes with Peppers and Onions
2004 Valle dell’Acate Il Moro, $24
Farfalle with Wild Mushrooms
Sangiovese
2001 Fèlsina Chianti Classico, $20
Baked Polenta with Mushrooms
2001 Antinori Badia a Passignano, $45
Wine-Braised Beef and Celery Root Shepherd’s Pie