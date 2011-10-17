Easy and Delicious Italian Dishes

Here, 25 easy and delicious Italian dishes worth lingering over, like Pappardelle with Red Wine and Meat Ragù (right), plus wine pairings for each.

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011

Wine Pairings

Whites

Fiano

2005 Feudi di San Gregorio, $18
Fennel, Mushroom and Arugula Salad with Seared Scallops

2006 Terredora Di Paolo, $27
Garlic Risotto with Calamari and Parmesan Crisps

Garganega

2006 Gini Soave Classico, $18
Braised Salmon with Roasted Almonds

2004 Pieropan La Rocca Soave Classico, $46
Chickpea Soup with Seared Monkfish and Thyme

Pinot Bianco

2006 Alois Lageder Pinot Bianco, $13
Sea Bass all’Acqua Pazza

2005 Jermann Pinot Bianco, $35
Aged Gouda Fondue with Caraway Croutons

Trebbiano

2005 Zenato Lugana, $12
Roasted Salmon with Spaghetti-Squash Salad

2004 Emidio Pepe, $45
Sizzled Veal with Fresh-Herb Salad

Verdicchio

2005 Fattoria Laila, $17
Clam Pizza with Salad Topping

2004 Villa Bucci Riserva, $43
Campofilone Pasta with Lobster and Tomato

Vermentino

2006 Santadi Cala Silente, $19
Grilled Chicken Sandwiches with Remoulade and Shaved Lemon

2005 Bisson Vigna Intrigoso, $28
Chilled Capellini with Clams and Caviar

Reds

Aglianico

2004 Villa Matilde, $20
Four-Pepper Steak au Poivre

2001 Mastroberardino Radici Taurasi, $41
Braised Lamb Shanks

Barbera

2003 Vietti Barbera d’Asti Tre Vigne, $15
Lamb Braised in Milk with Garlic and Fennel

2004 Pio Cesare Fides, $39
Roasted Veal Loin

Montepulciano

2005 Valle Reale Vigne Nuove, $11
Braised Veal Chops with Honey and Red Grapes

2003 Cataldi Madonna Tonì, $60
Beef Daube with Wild Mushrooms

Nebbiolo

2005 Produttori del Barbaresco Langhe, $20
Gnocchi with Wild Mushrooms

2000 Massolino Barolo Vigna Rionda, $115
Braised Veal with Wild Mushrooms

Nero d’Avola

2005 Feudo Maccari Re Noto, $16
Italian Sausage Heroes with Peppers and Onions

2004 Valle dell’Acate Il Moro, $24
Farfalle with Wild Mushrooms

Sangiovese

2001 Fèlsina Chianti Classico, $20
Baked Polenta with Mushrooms

2001 Antinori Badia a Passignano, $45
Wine-Braised Beef and Celery Root Shepherd’s Pie

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up