I come from a seed-saving family; I've kept a certain heirloom tomato going for 10 years now. The new Seed Saver Kit has given me an alternative to storing seeds in caviar jars (which don't come along too often) and unwieldy envelopes. The handsome set—with 10 tiny glass-topped canisters and labels, a desiccant to keep seeds from getting moldy and instructions—even impressed my sister Susie, the landscape architect. DETAILS $25; seedsofchange.com.