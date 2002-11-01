Secrets to a Successful Thanksgiving | Fast, Easy, Make Ahead

.turkey { font-size:8pt; font-family:Verdana; }.buttons { font-size:14pt; font-family:Verdana; }.fast { color:#393; }.easy { color:#c30; }.makeahead { color:#963; }.none { color:#fff; }.key { border-width: 1px; border-style: solid; border-color: #600; } Fast Prep

 Easy

 Make Ahead

Soups & Starters

Sounds crazy, but the key to a sane Thanksgiving is to start cooking well ahead. The recipes here were created with this idea in mind. Only the salad needs a quick last-minute tossing.

Main Course

Turkey is so traditional, so satisfying, so...predictable. But give it a curry sauce or a teriyaki glaze and you've added an element of surprise. An even bolder move: Serve a juicy pork rib roast instead.

Breads & Condiments

Making rolls or condiments from scratch might seem like a chapter from an over-achiever's Thanksgiving guide. But because they can be prepared days in advance, they're really the easiest part of the meal.

Side Dishes

Beige, brown, more beige, more brown: A Thanksgiving plate can be a little drab.That's where great side dishes come in, adding a hit of colornot to mention texture and flavorto the pigment-challenged turkey and gravy.

Desserts

Desserts make us greedy. Appealing to our want-it-all urges are recipes that combine several favorites in one: pumpkin cheesecake with a brownie crust, say, or macaroon bars topped with chocolate-covered chestnuts.