Secret Winemaker Hangouts

Andie’s Cafe; Napa Valley, Ca

Jeff Smith, owner of Hourglass Vineyard, claims the best burger in the Valley is at “this funky shack off Highway 29—it’s part of the local car wash.” 1042 Freeway Dr., Napa; 707-259-1107.

Blue Bottle Café; San Francisco

Andy Peay of Sonoma’s Peay Vineyards swears by the coffee at this cult roaster. 66 Mint St., San Francisco; 415-495-3394.

Jimgermanbar; Walla Walla, Wa

Buty Winery winemaker Caleb Foster meets friends at Waitsburg’s Jimgermanbar for local beer from Laht Neppur brewery. “It’s a real escape,” he says. 119 Main St., Waitsburg; 509-337-6001.

Tacos Moreno; Santa Cruz, Ca

Randall Grahm of Bonny Doon Vineyards heads here for “simple, cheap, amazing” tacos. 1053 Water St., Santa Cruz; 831-429-6095 or tacosmoreno.com.

Additional research by Megan Krigbaum