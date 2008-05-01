Searching For The Next Jamie Oliver

Accents aside, these international chefs’ charisma and approach to food are attracting comparisons to England’s culinary rock star Jamie Oliver. Nordic TV chef Andreas Viestad, a nerdier version of Oliver, has a new Washington Post column focusing on food science. Turkish chef Coşkun Uysal trained at Oliver’s Fifteen restaurant before returning home to run Istanbul’s hip new Moreish. Germany’s most popular TV chef, Tim Mälzer, shares Oliver’s on-air wit (the two are buddies) and straightforward cooking style.