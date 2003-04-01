Seafood Sandwiches & Rosé

Perfect Wine Match

Even a meal that arrives between two slices of bread deserves to be matched with the right wine. This Italian tuna sandwich merits an equally flavorful Mediterranean bottle. My first choice, the 2001 Tasca d'Almerita Rosé di Regaleali ($12), is a juicy, dry rosé from Sicily with a picnic-perfect, palate-cleansing freshness and enough gutsy fruitiness to offset the saltiness of the tuna. Alternatively, I would select the medium-rich 2000 Argiolas Costera ($13), a Sardinian red. Its dried-spice character and mildly peppery Cannonau (Grenache) fruit flavors meld with the olive, thyme and pepper of the sandwich, while its acidity and firm tannins are a clean counterbalance to the tuna and the black-olive dressing.



