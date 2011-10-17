S e a f o o d E q u i p m e n t M a i l O r d e r N e w s

Gaga over Aga

Aga, maker of the classic English cooker, is among several companies offering nifty mini-stoves. Its cast-iron Companion can be attached to its larger cousin or can stand alone ($5,000; 800-633-9200).

Colonization

Check out the F&W Best New Chefs who are part of this year's Stone Crab, Seafood & Wine Festival at The Colony Beach & Tennis Resort on Longboat Key, Florida, from October 29 through November 1. For info, call 800-426-5669.

deep south sushi

The nation's sushi bars may soon have an unlikely supplier: The University of Alabama at Birmingham, where researchers are studying ways to grow sea urchin, whose creamy roe is an acknowledged delicacy.

Hey June

Contributing editor Dan Philips made his passion--finding great food and wine--his business when he founded The Grateful Palate,a mail-order company. Among his favorite artisanal finds: June Taylor's delicious blood orange marmalade ($8.95 for 8 ounces; 888-472-5283).

a fish tale

Eric Ripert is the reigning culinary genius at New York's famed Le Bernardin and the coauthor, along with restaurant partner Maguy Le Coze, of the new Le Bernardin Cookbook ($35; Doubleday).