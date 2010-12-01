Scott Conant's 10 Favorite Italian Restaurants

Chef Scott Conant's favorite haunts, from NYC to LA.
Tarallucci e Vino
"A great place to have a meeting, a morning coffee and cornetto or a good bowl of pasta."
Del Posto
"Innovative and fun in an Old World setting. It's elegant, and the food is fantastic."
Barbuto
"Bustling and delicious. I like the large table in front of the kitchen, where the magic happens."
Frank
"This is such a cute spot for brunch. The wine list is extensive, with plenty of high-end Italian wines."
Ferdinando's Focacceria
"A 100-year-old Brooklyn staple for Sicilian dishes just like my grandmother would make."
Bar Veloce
"I love to stop in for a quick panino or a glass of wine. Great quality cured salumi and cheese plates."
Vetri
"Marc Vetri's approach to food is amazing. He has a real understanding of traditional flavors. Plus, he's a great guy."
Pizzeria Mozza & Osteria Mozza
"I love these places; Nancy Silverton's touch at Osteria makes it all pop."
Bartolotta Ristorante di Mare
"I had one of the best octopus appetizers I've ever had here."
Kesté
"Authentic, fun and perfect. The pizza is executed flawlessly."