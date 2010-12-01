Scott Conant's 10 Favorite Italian Restaurants

Chef Scott Conant's favorite haunts, from NYC to LA.

December 01, 2010

Tarallucci e Vino

© Marina Massaro

Tarallucci e Vino

"A great place to have a meeting, a morning coffee and cornetto or a good bowl of pasta."Del Posto

Courtesy of Del Posto

Del Posto

"Innovative and fun in an Old World setting. It's elegant, and the food is fantastic."Barbuto

Courtesy of Barbuto

Barbuto

"Bustling and delicious. I like the large table in front of the kitchen, where the magic happens."Frank

Courtesy of Frank

Frank

"This is such a cute spot for brunch. The wine list is extensive, with plenty of high-end Italian wines."Ferdinando's Focacceria

© Sara Parks

Ferdinando's Focacceria

"A 100-year-old Brooklyn staple for Sicilian dishes just like my grandmother would make."Bar Veloce

© Melissa Hom

Bar Veloce

"I love to stop in for a quick panino or a glass of wine. Great quality cured salumi and cheese plates."Vetri

© Courtesy of Vetri

Vetri

"Marc Vetri's approach to food is amazing. He has a real understanding of traditional flavors. Plus, he's a great guy."Pizzeria Mozza & Osteria Mozza

© Kelly Campbell

Pizzeria Mozza & Osteria Mozza

"I love these places; Nancy Silverton's touch at Osteria makes it all pop."Bartolotta Ristorante di Mare

Courtesy of Bartolotta

Bartolotta Ristorante di Mare

"I had one of the best octopus appetizers I've ever had here."Keste

Courtesy of Kesté Pizza and Vino

Kesté

"Authentic, fun and perfect. The pizza is executed flawlessly."

