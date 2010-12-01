Scott Conant's 10 Favorite Italian Restaurants

© Marina Massaro

"A great place to have a meeting, a morning coffee and cornetto or a good bowl of pasta."

Courtesy of Del Posto

"Innovative and fun in an Old World setting. It's elegant, and the food is fantastic."

Courtesy of Barbuto

"Bustling and delicious. I like the large table in front of the kitchen, where the magic happens."

Courtesy of Frank

"This is such a cute spot for brunch. The wine list is extensive, with plenty of high-end Italian wines."

© Sara Parks

"A 100-year-old Brooklyn staple for Sicilian dishes just like my grandmother would make."

© Melissa Hom

"I love to stop in for a quick panino or a glass of wine. Great quality cured salumi and cheese plates."

© Courtesy of Vetri

"Marc Vetri's approach to food is amazing. He has a real understanding of traditional flavors. Plus, he's a great guy."

© Kelly Campbell

"I love these places; Nancy Silverton's touch at Osteria makes it all pop."

Courtesy of Bartolotta

"I had one of the best octopus appetizers I've ever had here."

Courtesy of Kesté Pizza and Vino

"Authentic, fun and perfect. The pizza is executed flawlessly."

