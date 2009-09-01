Science-Nerd Style: Food & Drink Ideas

Playful new food-and-drink ideas borrowed from the laboratory.
© Kana Okada
Cocktail Chemistry
Beaker & Flask in Portland, Oregon, features Kevin Ludwig’s drink experiments—wacky and elegant. His simple New Vieux (right), inspired by New Orleans’s Vieux Carré cocktail.
© Terry Monk
Elements of Wine
The Wines of Substance ($14–$18; winesofsubstance.com), made in Walla Walla, WA, riff on chemistry’s periodic table. Instead of chlorine (Cl) and sodium (Na), there’s Syrah (Sy) and Merlot (Me).
© Ian Evenstar
Beer & Burger Lab
No need for Bunsen burners or protective goggles at the Lab Gastropub in Los Angeles, located just off the University of Southern California campus. Beakers hold beer made for the restaurant by local brewery Karl Strauss; Erlenmyer flasks double as vases.