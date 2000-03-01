Schools of Health

One of my favorite pastimes is fishing, and there's nothing I'd rather be doing at this time of year than fishing the spring herring run on Cape Cod. It may not sound very glamorous, but feasting on the catch of the day makes me feel slim, beautiful, exquisitely coddled and virtuous, too: the American Heart Association recommends eating fatty fish, such as herring, salmon, mackerel and tuna, as part of a diet low in saturated fat. These fish contain substantial amounts of omega-3 fatty acids, which protect the heart by lowering LDL ("bad" cholesterol) levels. What's more, these fish are also delicious. Their robust flavor means that I can pair them with the pungent ingredients I adore. For instance, I like to smear salmon with a fiery mustard, honey and red chile-garlic glaze before broiling it. I spike guacamole with curry powder and hot pepper sauce to contrast with silky smoked tuna. And I blend flaked herring with olives and toasted cumin seeds to make an irresistible filling for tacos. Each recipe is a deeply satisfying way to add omega-3's to my diet.