Sauvignon Blanc & Grilled Shrimp

winery

CAKEBREAD CELLARS

Cakebread Cellars in Napa Valley is known for reds, such as its Benchland Select Cabernet Sauvignon, and it's also known for its commitment to making wines that pair well with food. That focus goes back to the launch of the winery 31 years ago, in part because "with a funny name like Cakebread, we figured we'd better get the wine into restaurants where servers could recommend it," says founder and CEO Jack Cakebread. The other part has to do with Jack's wife, Dolores, who presides over the winery's five kitchens and two chefs. One Cakebread wine that goes especially well with food is the Sauvignon Blanc, softened with a touch of Sémillon. "We blend it for complexity and mouthfeel," Jack says. The 2003 vintage ($19) is an ideal match for the spicy grilled shrimp from the Cakebread kitchens. As Jack says, "A winemaker married to a chef had better make wine that goes with food."

Richard Nalley