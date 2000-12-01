Sandwich Suggestions for Roasts

A large cut of meat for dinner means fantastic sandwiches for lunch the next day.

Bruce Aidells
December 01, 2000

Roast beef or veal bruschetta

Rub thick slices of toasted baguette with garlic; top with thinly sliced meat and a mixture of diced tomato, black olives and red onion.

Roast beef or veal subs

Spread the cut sides of a soft French roll with mayonnaise, Dijon mustard and prepared horseradish; top with sliced meat, thinly sliced red onion, pickles and roasted red peppers.

Philly roast-pork sandwiches

Heat sliced meat in pan drippings mixed with stock; pile on a chewy roll with provolone, cooked broccoli rabe and sliced cherry peppers.

Braised brisket French dips

Rewarm slices of brisket in the sauce with a lot of the cooked onions. Dip the cut sides of a sliced sourdough roll in the sauce. Top with the warm brisket, onions and peperoncini. Guaranteed to stain your shirt.

