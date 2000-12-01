Sandwich Suggestions for Roasts

Roast beef or veal bruschetta

Rub thick slices of toasted baguette with garlic; top with thinly sliced meat and a mixture of diced tomato, black olives and red onion.

Roast beef or veal subs

Spread the cut sides of a soft French roll with mayonnaise, Dijon mustard and prepared horseradish; top with sliced meat, thinly sliced red onion, pickles and roasted red peppers.

Philly roast-pork sandwiches

Heat sliced meat in pan drippings mixed with stock; pile on a chewy roll with provolone, cooked broccoli rabe and sliced cherry peppers.

Braised brisket French dips

Rewarm slices of brisket in the sauce with a lot of the cooked onions. Dip the cut sides of a sliced sourdough roll in the sauce. Top with the warm brisket, onions and peperoncini. Guaranteed to stain your shirt.