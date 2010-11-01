San Antonio's Latest Food Zone: Riverwalk

New restaurants, hotels and a farmers' market in and around the historic Pearl Brewery complex have revitalized the city's River Walk.

Food & Wine
November 01, 2010

The Culinary Institute of America

The new campus of the famed professional-cooking school also offers classes for amateurs on Latin American cooking.

Il Sogno

Chef Andrew Weissman closed his French restaurant, Le Rêve, to focus on this new Italian spot serving squid-ink bucatini and wood-fired pizzas.

Hotel Havana

Liz Lambert gave this historic hotel a hip renovation but kept the antique furniture.

La Gloria Ice House

Chef Johnny Hernandez riffs on street foods from the interior regions of Mexico.

Restaurant Insignia

Reinvented classics like cast ironfried chicken and Mexican sugar waffles are from chef Jason Dady.

