San Antonio's Latest Food Zone: Riverwalk

New restaurants, hotels and a farmers' market in and around the historic Pearl Brewery complex have revitalized the city's River Walk.
The Culinary Institute of America
The new campus of the famed professional-cooking school also offers classes for amateurs on Latin American cooking.
Il Sogno
Chef Andrew Weissman closed his French restaurant, Le Rêve, to focus on this new Italian spot serving squid-ink bucatini and wood-fired pizzas.
Hotel Havana
Liz Lambert gave this historic hotel a hip renovation but kept the antique furniture.
La Gloria Ice House
Chef Johnny Hernandez riffs on street foods from the interior regions of Mexico.
Restaurant Insignia
Reinvented classics like cast ironfried chicken and Mexican sugar waffles are from chef Jason Dady.