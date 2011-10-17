Salad Survival Guide

Our salad primer has five unexpected combinations of greens and 10 fantastic dressing (right), great for improvising. Remember to start out with really fresh greens. If the leaves have gone a little limp on the way home from the market, perk them up with a brief soak in a bowl of very cold water.

Salads Leafy Greens Dressing + Boston and Bibb lettuce, romaine, oak leaf lettuce, baby spinach, mesclun mix Bitter/tangy greens Dressing + red and yellow endives, radicchio, watercress, arugula, tatsoi and mizuna Chopped salad Dressing + cucumber, radishes, celery, fennel, avocado, jicama, carrots, bell peppers, edamame, chick peas, red onions, parsley Tomato salad Dressing + sliced mixed heirloom tomatoes with halved cherry and grape tomatoes and very thinly sliced red onion Chicken salad Dressing + sliced chicken, tomatoes, avocado, almonds or walnuts and mixed greens



