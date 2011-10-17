Salad Survival Guide

Our salad primer has five unexpected combinations of greens and 10 fantastic dressing (right), great for improvising. Remember to start out with really fresh greens. If the leaves have gone a little limp on the way home from the market, perk them up with a brief soak in a bowl of very cold water.

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011

Salads

Leafy Greens

Dressing + Boston and Bibb lettuce, romaine, oak leaf lettuce, baby spinach, mesclun mix

Bitter/tangy greens

Dressing + red and yellow endives, radicchio, watercress, arugula, tatsoi and mizuna

Chopped salad

Dressing + cucumber, radishes, celery, fennel, avocado, jicama, carrots, bell peppers, edamame, chick peas, red onions, parsley

Tomato salad

Dressing + sliced mixed heirloom tomatoes with halved cherry and grape tomatoes and very thinly sliced red onion

Chicken salad

Dressing + sliced chicken, tomatoes, avocado, almonds or walnuts and mixed greens

