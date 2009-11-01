Sailing Lessons

New ways to learn about wine and food while cruising the world.

Jen Murphy
November 01, 2009

Holland America Cruise.

Courtesy of Holland America

Cocktail Classes

Holland America

Mixologists like Jim Meehan of New York City’s PDT (F&W’s spirits correspondent) teach at the ship’s Culinary Arts Centers, presented by F&W. hollandamerica.com.

Beer Education

Norwegian Cruise Lines

New hourlong beer-pairing seminars teach guests why a pilsner-style brew like Beck’s is a good match for dishes like chicken quesadillas. ncl.com.

slideshow Beer Pairings

Wine Blending 101

Celebrity Cruises

The Equinox, which debuted in August, has 21 sommeliers onboard to teach wine-blending classes and host silent wine auctions. celebritycruises.com.Crystal Cruises.

Courtesy of Crystal Cruises

All-Star Team in South America

Crystal is now adding mixologists to its lineup of stellar guest teachers. An Amazon sailing of the Crystal Symphony features Tony Abou-Ganim, the cocktail genius behind Las Vegas’s Bellagio; chef Claude Troisgros; and sommelier Kris Margerum of Napa’s Auberge du Soleil. crystalcruises.com. La Posta Vecchia resort.

Courtesy of La Posta Vecchia

Foodie Explorations

Yachts of Seabourn

This cruise line just began offering super-exclusive culinary shore excursions. Italy itineraries for the new Odyssey include hands-on cooking classes at J. Paul Getty’s former home, La Posta Vecchia resort, near Rome. seabourn.com.

slideshow Italian-American Classics Wine bar at sea.

Courtesy of Royal Caribbean

Wine Bar At Sea

Royal Caribbean

When Royal Caribbean’s ship Oasis of the Seas debuts, it will introduce a wine bar, Vintages, displaying the world’s largest bottle: an eight-foot, 260-pounder filled with a Cabernet blend from Caymus Vineyards. The Domaines Barons de Rothschild Lafite tasting program lets guests sample reserve wines from estates like Château Lafite Rothschild. royalcaribbean.com.

