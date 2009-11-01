Sailing Lessons

New ways to learn about wine and food while cruising the world.
Courtesy of Holland America
Cocktails, Beer & Wine
Learn to mix drinks, pair beer with food, blend wine and more.
Cocktail Classes
Holland America
Mixologists like Jim Meehan of New York City’s PDT (F&W’s spirits correspondent) teach at the ship’s Culinary Arts Centers, presented by F&W. hollandamerica.com.
Beer Education
Norwegian Cruise Lines
New hourlong beer-pairing seminars teach guests why a pilsner-style brew like Beck’s is a good match for dishes like chicken quesadillas. ncl.com.
Wine Blending 101
Celebrity Cruises
The Equinox, which debuted in August, has 21 sommeliers onboard to teach wine-blending classes and host silent wine auctions. celebritycruises.com.
Courtesy of Crystal Cruises
All-Star Team in South America
Crystal is now adding mixologists to its lineup of stellar guest teachers. An Amazon sailing of the Crystal Symphony features Tony Abou-Ganim, the cocktail genius behind Las Vegas’s Bellagio; chef Claude Troisgros; and sommelier Kris Margerum of Napa’s Auberge du Soleil. crystalcruises.com.
Courtesy of La Posta Vecchia
Foodie Explorations
Yachts of Seabourn
This cruise line just began offering super-exclusive culinary shore excursions. Italy itineraries for the new Odyssey include hands-on cooking classes at J. Paul Getty’s former home, La Posta Vecchia resort, near Rome. seabourn.com.
Courtesy of Royal Caribbean
Wine Bar At Sea
Royal Caribbean
When Royal Caribbean’s ship Oasis of the Seas debuts, it will introduce a wine bar, Vintages, displaying the world’s largest bottle: an eight-foot, 260-pounder filled with a Cabernet blend from Caymus Vineyards. The Domaines Barons de Rothschild Lafite tasting program lets guests sample reserve wines from estates like Château Lafite Rothschild. royalcaribbean.com.