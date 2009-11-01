Sailing Lessons

Courtesy of Holland America

Cocktails, Beer & Wine

Learn to mix drinks, pair beer with food, blend wine and more.

Cocktail Classes

Holland America

Mixologists like Jim Meehan of New York City’s PDT (F&W’s spirits correspondent) teach at the ship’s Culinary Arts Centers, presented by F&W. hollandamerica.com.

Beer Education

Norwegian Cruise Lines

New hourlong beer-pairing seminars teach guests why a pilsner-style brew like Beck’s is a good match for dishes like chicken quesadillas. ncl.com.

Beer Pairings

Wine Blending 101

Celebrity Cruises

The Equinox, which debuted in August, has 21 sommeliers onboard to teach wine-blending classes and host silent wine auctions. celebritycruises.com.

Courtesy of Crystal Cruises

All-Star Team in South America

Crystal is now adding mixologists to its lineup of stellar guest teachers. An Amazon sailing of the Crystal Symphony features Tony Abou-Ganim, the cocktail genius behind Las Vegas’s Bellagio; chef Claude Troisgros; and sommelier Kris Margerum of Napa’s Auberge du Soleil. crystalcruises.com.

Courtesy of La Posta Vecchia

Foodie Explorations

Yachts of Seabourn

This cruise line just began offering super-exclusive culinary shore excursions. Italy itineraries for the new Odyssey include hands-on cooking classes at J. Paul Getty’s former home, La Posta Vecchia resort, near Rome. seabourn.com.

Italian-American Classics

Courtesy of Royal Caribbean

Wine Bar At Sea

Royal Caribbean

When Royal Caribbean’s ship Oasis of the Seas debuts, it will introduce a wine bar, Vintages, displaying the world’s largest bottle: an eight-foot, 260-pounder filled with a Cabernet blend from Caymus Vineyards. The Domaines Barons de Rothschild Lafite tasting program lets guests sample reserve wines from estates like Château Lafite Rothschild. royalcaribbean.com.