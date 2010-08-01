Rum Basics: Light to Full Rums

Consultant and importer Edward Hamilton of Ministry of Rum describes different rum styles from various islands; F&W names bottles to match.

Light

Puerto Rico

The island is known for some of the lightest rums. Try The smooth, aged DonQ Gran Añejo rum, made for sipping. $60; popswine.com.

Trinidad

Producers make light- and medium-bodied rums. Try Vanilla-scented Zaya, distilled from black-strap molasses. $30; bevmo.com.

Medium

Barbados

Aged rums are especially popular here. Try Plantation Rum's Grande Reserve Barbados, aged five years in old cognac barrels. $22; parkaveliquor.com.

Martinique

The specialty is rhum agricole, made with sugar-cane juice rather than molasses. Try Duquesne Élevé Sous Bois. $30; ministryofrum.com.

Full

Jamaica

Jamaican rums tend to have the fullest flavor. Try Smith & Cross's super-strength bottling, a revived historic recipe. $34; caskstore.com.

Excellent New Rum Bars

Smuggler's Cove, San Francisco

Rum fanatic Martin Cate's pirate-perfect bar offers 200 rums to members of its Rumbustion Society. Cate also uses the spirit in terrific cocktails like his Agricole-Guava Cooler.

Caña Rum Bar, Los Angeles

This tony Cuban-style spot charges first-time visitors $20, then donates the fees to a different charity every month. Try one of the three classic daiquiris.

Cienfuegos, New York City

Manhattan's latest speakeasy serves communal bowls filled with 24 varieties of rum punch, like the Rosa Verde with pink peppercorns and watermelon.

Great Recipes:

