Mixologists are all stirred up about the plethora of new rum imports. Here, three places to drink now and five bottles to buy.
Rum Basics: Light to Full Rums
Consultant and importer Edward Hamilton of Ministry of Rum describes different rum styles from various islands; F&W names bottles to match.
Light
Zaya. Photo © Hector Sanchez.
Puerto Rico
The island is known for some of the lightest rums. Try The smooth, aged DonQ Gran Añejo rum, made for sipping. $60; popswine.com.
Trinidad
Producers make light- and medium-bodied rums. Try Vanilla-scented Zaya, distilled from black-strap molasses. $30; bevmo.com.
Medium
Plantation Rum. Photo © Hector Sanchez.
Barbados
Aged rums are especially popular here. Try Plantation Rum's Grande Reserve Barbados, aged five years in old cognac barrels. $22; parkaveliquor.com.
Martinique
The specialty is rhum agricole, made with sugar-cane juice rather than molasses. Try Duquesne Élevé Sous Bois. $30; ministryofrum.com.
Full
Smith & Cross. Photo © Haus Alpenz.
Jamaica
Jamaican rums tend to have the fullest flavor. Try Smith & Cross's super-strength bottling, a revived historic recipe. $34; caskstore.com.
Excellent New Rum Bars
Courtesy of Smuggler's Cove
Smuggler's Cove, San Francisco
Rum fanatic Martin Cate's pirate-perfect bar offers 200 rums to members of its Rumbustion Society. Cate also uses the spirit in terrific cocktails like his Agricole-Guava Cooler.
Courtesy of Cana Rum Bar
Caña Rum Bar, Los Angeles
This tony Cuban-style spot charges first-time visitors $20, then donates the fees to a different charity every month. Try one of the three classic daiquiris.
© Noah Fecks
Cienfuegos, New York City
Manhattan's latest speakeasy serves communal bowls filled with 24 varieties of rum punch, like the Rosa Verde with pink peppercorns and watermelon.