Royal Wedding History

In anticipation of Prince William and Kate Middleton's upcoming marriage, a look back at past British royal wedding celebrations, with dishes to match.

Prince William and Kate Middleton, 2011


Photo © newsphoto/Alamy

Speculation is rife as to what Prince William and Kate Middleton will serve at their April 29 nuptials. Reportedly in the works are both a traditional, white-iced, multi-tiered fruitcake embellished with British floral motifs and a chocolate biscuit cake based on one of Prince William's favorite childhood treats.Bittersweet Chocolate Mousse Refrigerator Cake


Cheer on the young couple with an irresistible chocolate cookie icebox cake similar to William's favorite.

Prince Albert (George VI) and Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon (The Queen Mother), 1923


Photo © Trinity Mirror/Mirrorpix/Alamy

Prince Albert and Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon served guests a grand bill of fare featuring signature dishes named for members of the royal family: Consommé á la Windsor, Suprèmes de Saumon Reine Mary, Côtelettes d'Agneau Prince Albert, Chapons á la Strathmore and Fraises Duchesse Elizabeth.Prosciutto Consommé with Arugula and Melon


Honor the Royal House of Windsor with a wonderful consommé of prosciutto with arugula and melon.

Princess Elizabeth (Queen Elizabeth II) and Philip Mountbatten (Prince Philip) of Greece, 1947


Photo © Daily Mail/Rex/Alamy

Though this November wedding took place in a time of post-war austerity, royal chefs still produced such dishes as Filet de Sole Mountbatten, Perdreau (Partridge) en Casserole and Bombe Glacee Princesse Elizabethan ice cream dish made with luxuriously out-of-season strawberries.Strawberries with Buttermilk Ice and Balsamic Vinegar


Celebrate the reigning Queen Elizabeth II with another exceptional dessert: strawberries with buttermilk ice.

Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips, 1973


Photo © Trinity Mirror/Mirrorpix/Alamy

At the marriage of Princess Anne and Mark Philips, guests enjoyed a lavish lunch featuring lobster, partridge, fresh peas, peppermint ice cream, and a wedding cake made exactly five-feet six-inches talljust the height of the bride.Lobster and Fennel Salad


For an elegant lobster dish, we like Cathal Armstrong's delicious lobster with fennel salad and tarragon dressing.

Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer, 1981


Photo © Trinity Mirror/Mirrorpix/Alamy


At Charles and Diana's fairytale wedding, the menu included traditional strawberries with cream, brill in lobster sauce and Princess of Wales chicken (chicken stuffed with fine lamb mousse). The couple served a grand total of 27 cakes, including their official wedding cake (an ornate five-foot tall fruitcake with white icing).Chocolate-Hazelnut Wedding Cake


Remember the "wedding of the century" with a stunning, three-tiered chocolate-hazelnut wedding cake.

