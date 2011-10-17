Royal Wedding History





Photo © newsphoto/Alamy

Speculation is rife as to what Prince William and Kate Middleton will serve at their April 29 nuptials. Reportedly in the works are both a traditional, white-iced, multi-tiered fruitcake embellished with British floral motifs and a chocolate biscuit cake based on one of Prince William's favorite childhood treats.



Cheer on the young couple with an irresistible chocolate cookie icebox cake similar to William's favorite.





Photo © Trinity Mirror/Mirrorpix/Alamy

Prince Albert and Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon served guests a grand bill of fare featuring signature dishes named for members of the royal family: Consommé á la Windsor, Suprèmes de Saumon Reine Mary, Côtelettes d'Agneau Prince Albert, Chapons á la Strathmore and Fraises Duchesse Elizabeth.



Honor the Royal House of Windsor with a wonderful consommé of prosciutto with arugula and melon.





Photo © Daily Mail/Rex/Alamy

Though this November wedding took place in a time of post-war austerity, royal chefs still produced such dishes as Filet de Sole Mountbatten, Perdreau (Partridge) en Casserole and Bombe Glacee Princesse Elizabethan ice cream dish made with luxuriously out-of-season strawberries.



Celebrate the reigning Queen Elizabeth II with another exceptional dessert: strawberries with buttermilk ice.





Photo © Trinity Mirror/Mirrorpix/Alamy

At the marriage of Princess Anne and Mark Philips, guests enjoyed a lavish lunch featuring lobster, partridge, fresh peas, peppermint ice cream, and a wedding cake made exactly five-feet six-inches talljust the height of the bride.



For an elegant lobster dish, we like Cathal Armstrong's delicious lobster with fennel salad and tarragon dressing.





Photo © Trinity Mirror/Mirrorpix/Alamy



At Charles and Diana's fairytale wedding, the menu included traditional strawberries with cream, brill in lobster sauce and Princess of Wales chicken (chicken stuffed with fine lamb mousse). The couple served a grand total of 27 cakes, including their official wedding cake (an ornate five-foot tall fruitcake with white icing).



Remember the "wedding of the century" with a stunning, three-tiered chocolate-hazelnut wedding cake.



Related Content:

British (and British-Inspired) Drinks Royal Wedding Viewing Party More British Dishes