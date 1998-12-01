Rolled-Cookie Tips

Some tactics to help make rustic cookies from rich, thinly rolled dough.

Gerry Moss
December 01, 1998

  • Use cold unsalted butter. Room-temperature butter becomes greasy when whipped, making greasy cookies.
  • Cut the dough in half or in quarters before wrapping and chilling it. Small amounts of dough are easier to roll out.
  • Don’t arrange cookies of different sizes on the same baking sheet. It takes less time to bake smaller cookies than it does to bake larger ones.
  • Press the cutting edge of cookie cutters into a small mound of flour if the cutters are sticking to the dough.
  • Refrigerate or slightly freeze cookies prior to baking. They will hold their shape better during cooking.
  • Let baking sheets cool before reusing them. Clean and regrease them if needed.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up