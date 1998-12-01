Rolled-Cookie Tips

Some tactics to help make rustic cookies from rich, thinly rolled dough.
- Use cold unsalted butter. Room-temperature butter becomes greasy when whipped, making greasy cookies.
- Cut the dough in half or in quarters before wrapping and chilling it. Small amounts of dough are easier to roll out.
- Don’t arrange cookies of different sizes on the same baking sheet. It takes less time to bake smaller cookies than it does to bake larger ones.
- Press the cutting edge of cookie cutters into a small mound of flour if the cutters are sticking to the dough.
- Refrigerate or slightly freeze cookies prior to baking. They will hold their shape better during cooking.
- Let baking sheets cool before reusing them. Clean and regrease them if needed.