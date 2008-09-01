Robert Parker on Wine Trends: The World’s Most Influential Wine Consultants

Robert M. Parker, Jr.
September 01, 2008

Andy Smith

An under-the-radar name; has done great work at California wineries like Larkmead and DuMOL.

Denis Dubourdieu

A Bordeaux native and the world’s white wine guru.

Émile Peynaud

The (late) great Bordeaux guru of high-quality winemaking (pictured, at right).

Helen Turley

One of the true pioneers in natural winemaking in California.

Mark Aubert

Famed for applying classic Burgundian winemaking techniques to the best California fruit.

Michel Rolland

Modern-day disciple of Peynaud; has worked with estates from India to Washington state.

Paul Hobbs

Makes great wines in California, Chile and Argentina.

Philippe Melka

Combines French training and technique with top California fruit to great effect.

Stéphane Derenoncourt

A Bordelais who believes that 90 percent of a wine’s quality is due to the vineyard.

