Robert Parker on Wine Trends: The World’s Most Influential Wine Consultants

Andy Smith
An under-the-radar name; has done great work at California wineries like Larkmead and DuMOL.
Denis Dubourdieu
A Bordeaux native and the world’s white wine guru.
Émile Peynaud
The (late) great Bordeaux guru of high-quality winemaking (pictured, at right).
Helen Turley
One of the true pioneers in natural winemaking in California.
Mark Aubert
Famed for applying classic Burgundian winemaking techniques to the best California fruit.
Michel Rolland
Modern-day disciple of Peynaud; has worked with estates from India to Washington state.
Paul Hobbs
Makes great wines in California, Chile and Argentina.
Philippe Melka
Combines French training and technique with top California fruit to great effect.
Stéphane Derenoncourt
A Bordelais who believes that 90 percent of a wine’s quality is due to the vineyard.
Robert Parker: 30 Years of Wine Trends
- The Rise of the Winemaking Consultant
- The World’s Most Influential Wine Consultants
- The Rise of the Wine Critic
- The Culinary Revolution
- The Explosion of Diversity in Wine
- Exciting New Wine Regions
- The New Philosophy of Winemaking
- The Creation of Healthier Vineyards
- Wine Is Now Number One
- Huge Increases in Popularity and High Prices