Robert Parker on Wine Trends: The Creation of Healthier Vineyards

Robert M. Parker, Jr.
September 01, 2008

Just as softer winemaking techniques have produced wines with more character, texture, nuance and complexity, the finest producers have recognized that the vineyard is not an industrial plant and does not respond well when it is overfertilized or treated to an excessive diet of fungicides, pesticides and herbicides. More and more vineyards have been dramatically improved through the so-called green movement, and more producers are moving toward organic or biodynamic farming. And while no one should argue that organic or biodynamic vineyards are intrinsically superior to others, it is a healthy movement, and there is no question that the results are better and produce better fruit, and ultimately, better wines.

Robert Parker: 30 Years of Wine Trends

