Robert Parker on Wine Trends: Exciting New Wine Regions

Robert M. Parker, Jr.
September 01, 2008

Argentina

In a word (or three), it’s about Malbec, Malbec and Malbec!

Central Coast and Sonoma Coast, California

The Chardonnays and Pinot Noirs of the Sonoma Coast are outstanding; in the Central Coast it’s all about great Rhône-style wines from Syrah and Grenache.

Southern France

There has been a tremendous growth in the popularity of Mediterranean food, and Mediterranean grape varietals such as Syrah and Grenache.

Spain

It’s the awakening of the giant—and a change from a mentality of cooperative winemaking to one focused on quality.

Washington State

This state is a powerhouse when it comes to producing great Bordeaux-style reds from Cabernet and Merlot.

