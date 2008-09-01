Robert Parker on Wine Trends: Exciting New Wine Regions

Argentina

In a word (or three), it’s about Malbec, Malbec and Malbec!

Central Coast and Sonoma Coast, California

The Chardonnays and Pinot Noirs of the Sonoma Coast are outstanding; in the Central Coast it’s all about great Rhône-style wines from Syrah and Grenache.

Southern France

There has been a tremendous growth in the popularity of Mediterranean food, and Mediterranean grape varietals such as Syrah and Grenache.

Spain

It’s the awakening of the giant—and a change from a mentality of cooperative winemaking to one focused on quality.

Washington State

This state is a powerhouse when it comes to producing great Bordeaux-style reds from Cabernet and Merlot.



Robert Parker: 30 Years of Wine Trends