Robert Parker on Wine Trends: Exciting New Wine Regions

Argentina
In a word (or three), it’s about Malbec, Malbec and Malbec!
Central Coast and Sonoma Coast, California
The Chardonnays and Pinot Noirs of the Sonoma Coast are outstanding; in the Central Coast it’s all about great Rhône-style wines from Syrah and Grenache.
Southern France
There has been a tremendous growth in the popularity of Mediterranean food, and Mediterranean grape varietals such as Syrah and Grenache.
Spain
It’s the awakening of the giant—and a change from a mentality of cooperative winemaking to one focused on quality.
Washington State
This state is a powerhouse when it comes to producing great Bordeaux-style reds from Cabernet and Merlot.
Robert Parker: 30 Years of Wine Trends
- The Rise of the Winemaking Consultant
- The World’s Most Influential Wine Consultants
- The Rise of the Wine Critic
- The Culinary Revolution
- The Explosion of Diversity in Wine
- Exciting New Wine Regions
- The New Philosophy of Winemaking
- The Creation of Healthier Vineyards
- Wine Is Now Number One
- Huge Increases in Popularity and High Prices