Robert Ledoux | Budding Genius

Robert Ledoux was born into flowers. He grew up in a family of florists in a Quebec town with the auspicious name of St. Hyacinthe and entered the business as soon as he could walk. But it wasn't until years later, when he tasted his twin brother's rose jelly, that he began to imagine a new use for his family's stock-in-trade. Ledoux, 34, now oversees fields of edible pansies, daylilies, jasmine, calendula, violets and roses that his company, Arôme Fleurs & Fruits, blends into its remarkable line of sweet, flower-powered products. Jellies like jasmine-orange, syrups like rose-raspberry and spreads like calendula-orange-date let American cooks in on tricks the French have known all along: pairing floral jellies with cheeses, stirring syrups into stocks and gravies and, of course, spreading both on croissants and waffles (450-349-3282).