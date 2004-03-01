Road Test: Sauté Pans

Anolon Advanced; $20

 A heavy pan that cooks food evenly at any heat level.

 The silicon handle is oven safe up to 375°.

KitchenAid Cookware Gourmet Essentials; $30

 The tapered silicon handle is easy to grip and is oven safe to 400°.

 The porcelain enamel exterior is easy to clean.

T-Fal Perfection Deluxe Edition 8 1/4-inch; $22

 The nonstick surface is scratch-resistant and dishwasher safe.

 The red "Thermo-Spot'" darkens when the pan is hot enough for cooking.

Calphalon Contemporary Nonstick Daily Sizzle; $40

 The pan has the biggest cooking surface of any we tested.

 A full-capacity mark at the top helps prevent overfilling.

Emerilware All-Clad Frypan; $30

 The thick base (5 mm) helps the pan heat evenly.

 The edge is flared, so sauces don't drip when they're poured.