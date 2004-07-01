Road Test: Chefs' Knives

Japanese

Lightweight knives with blades that are renowned for keeping their razor-sharp edge longer than other types; especially good for fine dicing and slicing.

Japanese Brands

Global, Shun, Masamoto

American

Versatile, well-balanced knives that are good for everything from mincing to heavy chopping; generally these knives are good value.

American Brands

LamsonSharp, Dexter-Russell, Chicago Cutlery

French

Relatively lightweight and narrow-bladed all-purpose knives. The metal collar that separates the blade from the handle is rounded, making it comfortable to grasp.

French Brands

Sabatier, Deglon

German

Sturdy knives with wide blades that are great for "rock" choppingrocking the knife back and forth on the cutting board, which many chefs favor.

German Brands

Wüsthof-Trident, Zwilling J.A. Henckels, Messermeister