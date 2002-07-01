Road Test: Blenders

Product Staff Comment Interesting Bite

Juiceman Smoothies Blender

$150 "I'd love this for blending hot soups, because it's a weighty machine that doesn't jump around on the counter." The thick blades don't just spin: They twist up and down for more thorough blending.

Waring Pro Bar Blender

$130 "It performs the basic liquefying function very well." The unique cloverleaf shape of the carafe pulls food into the center of the vortex and onto the blades.

Oster In2itive Blender

$100 "Nice, tight cover seal and very well balanced." An LCD screen displays built-in recipes for 40 foods and drinks, such as salsas, smoothies and batters.