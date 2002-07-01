Road Test: Blenders

With so many blenders boasting souped-up technology, we wondered whether any of the enhanced models are worthwhile. We tested 10 blenders, ranging from basic to high-end; these ranked highest.
|Product
|Staff Comment
|Interesting Bite
|Juiceman Smoothies Blender
$150
|"I'd love this for blending hot soups, because it's a weighty machine that doesn't jump around on the counter."
|The thick blades don't just spin: They twist up and down for more thorough blending.
|Waring Pro Bar Blender
$130
|"It performs the basic liquefying function very well."
|The unique cloverleaf shape of the carafe pulls food into the center of the vortex and onto the blades.
|Oster In2itive Blender
$100
|"Nice, tight cover seal and very well balanced."
|An LCD screen displays built-in recipes for 40 foods and drinks, such as salsas, smoothies and batters.
|KitchenAid Ultra Power Blender
$130
|"The design of the seal has improved. It used to be easy to accidentally turn it the wrong way and open up the bottom."
|The blender is virtually silent when in use, thanks to an extra-powerful motor.