Rioja Travel Tips: A Guide to Rioja

Hotels

Hospedería Señorío de Briñas The owners, antique restorers by trade, have mixed old objets with whimsical new frescoes in this former seventeenth-century palace (3 Travesía de la Calle Real, Briñas-Haro; 011-34-941-304-224; doubles from $110). They also help run the charming Hospedería Señorío de Casalarreina, a converted Dominican monastery (6 Plaza Santo Domingo de Guzmán, Casalarreina; 011-34-941-324-730; doubles from $145).

Hotel Antigua Bodega de Don Cosme Palacio A nineteenth-century winery-turned-inn run by the famed Bodegas Palacio winery. Spanish food critics swoon over its restaurant's modernized Riojan specialties, like a crisp mille-feuille of chistorra, a spicy sausage (Carretera Elciego, Laguardia; 011-34-945-621-19-51; doubles from $70).

Los Agustinos A former convent, pilgrims' hospice and prison, now a winemakers' hangout. The cocktail lounge is in what was once the arched chapel; prisoners' graffiti are preserved on the cloister columns (2 San Agustín, Haro; 011-34-941-311-308; doubles from $80).

Parador de Santo Domingo de la Calzada A twelfth-century hospice with awe-inspiring Gothic vaulting in the lobby. The hotel overlooks the intimate plaza of this movie-set-perfect medieval town known for its florid cathedral (3 Plaza del Santo, Santo Domingo de la Calzada; 011-34-941-340-311; doubles from $90).

Restaurants

Echaurren This hotel restaurant has gained new fans since chef Francis Paniego joined his mother, Marisa Sánchez, the doyenne of Riojan cooking. Paniego adds futuristic flairbonito tuna bombe with jamón ibérico ice cream (2 Héroes de Alcázar; Ezcaray; 011-34-941-354-047).

La Vieja Bodega In a stone mansion perched over an old wine cellar, chef Juan Nales serves a mix of traditional dishes like salt-cod-stuffed piquillo peppers and innovative onessay, crunchy fried pasta and langoustines in an ethereal leek sauce (17 Calvo Sotelo, Casalarreina; 011-34-941-324-254).

Marón This new 16-table restaurant is where chef José Félix Rodríguez shows off skills he learned at Arzak and El Bulli in dishes like a vibrant ragout of al dente vegetables with pig's trotter cream (49 Portales, Logroño; 011-34-941-270-077).

Terete There are always a few winemakers digging into the menestra riojana, a mélange of fried vegetables and chorizo. The wine list showcases reservas from Rioja's golden years'62, '73, '82 (17 Lucrecia Arana, Haro; 011-34-941-310-023).

Winery News

Architect Santiago Calatrava, responsible for Valencia's Science Museum, recently designed the stunningly curvaceous Bodegas Ysios winery (Finca de Carravacas, Laguardia; 011-34-902-333-315). Calatrava isn't the only world-class architect involved in awinery project here: Bodegas Julian Chivite brought in Rafael Moneo, known for Madrid's Atocha station, and at Marqués de Riscal, Frank Gehry of Guggenheim Bilbao fame is transforming the visitors' center.