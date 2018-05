Butterscotch pudding is traditionally made with butter and a little Scotch (the alcohol burns off during cooking). Lisa Sewall, the pastry chef and co-owner (with her chef husband, Jeremy) of Boston’s Lineage, makes a supercreamy version that is a bit of a cheat—she uses butterscotch chips to simplify the recipe. The result is so flavorful, even purists won’t complain.

Lineage, 242 Harvard St., Brookline, MA; 617-232-0065.