Dress in your vintage best and serve these throwback whiskey cocktails and party snacks.
Related Recipes:
Classic Cocktails
RELATED: Classic Manhattan
Cocktail Party: Drinks and Snacks
20 Holiday Parties:
- Impromptu 1-Hour Party
- Hanukkah
- Aprés-Ski Party
- Pantry Purge
- Cookbook Party
- Cheese Tasting
- Feast of the Seven Fishes
- Open House
- Fight Cancer with Cookies
- Gumbo Party
- Asian Tea Party
- Soup Kitchen Party
- White-Wine Tasting
- Antipasto Party
- Iron Chef Potluck
- Puff Pastry Prep Party
- Winter Solstice
- DIY Truffles
- Wrap Party
- Retro Cocktail Party