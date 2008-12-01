Retro Cocktail Party

Dress in your vintage best and serve these throwback whiskey cocktails and party snacks.

Melissa Rubel Jacobson and Kristin Donnelly
December 01, 2008

Related Recipes:

Classic Cocktails

 

Classic Cocktails

RELATED: Classic Manhattan Cocktail Party

 

Cocktail Party: Drinks and Snacks

  

 

20 Holiday Parties:

 

  1. Impromptu 1-Hour Party
  2. Hanukkah
  3. Aprés-Ski Party
  4. Pantry Purge
  5. Cookbook Party
  6. Cheese Tasting
  7. Feast of the Seven Fishes
  8. Open House
  9. Fight Cancer with Cookies
  10. Gumbo Party
  11. Asian Tea Party
  12. Soup Kitchen Party
  13. White-Wine Tasting
  14. Antipasto Party
  15. Iron Chef Potluck
  16. Puff Pastry Prep Party
  17. Winter Solstice
  18. DIY Truffles
  19. Wrap Party
  20. Retro Cocktail Party

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up