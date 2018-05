Eco Baby

Bambu's baby utensils are made of bamboo, which makes them not only sustainable but also exceptionally lightweight ($6 for two pieces; bambuhome.com).

High-Design Baby

The ergonomic stainless steel spoon in the Knuddel Child's Set for WMF fits in small hands perfectly ($35 for four pieces; wmf-usa.com).

Jet-Set Baby

Nicolas Trüb's Babyplane spoon, in pink or blue, will please any traveler-in-training and, at the very least, inspire babies to open their mouths ($15; pylones-usa.com).