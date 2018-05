Bar Pastiche might be Portland, Oregon's best dining value. This new collaboration between John Taboada, chef at the popular Navarre tapas restaurant, and dessert whiz Cheryl Wakerhauser of Pix Pâtisserie offers creative small dishes for $3 or less, like pulled-pork napoleons or passion fruit mousse. Though it's fancier than classic tapas bars, there's one major similarity: Customers are encouraged to throw napkins on the floor when they're done (3731 SE Hawthorne; 503-236-4760).