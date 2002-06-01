Restaurants: New York

Diners in New York City's Times Square who crave something beyond the WWF theme restaurant and ESPN Zone have something new to look forward to, now that the Nuevo Latino destination Noche has joined the neon-lit scene. Owner David Emil, whose Windows on the World was destroyed on September 11, asked Windows chef Michael Lomonaco to consult on the menu and former Windows sommelier Andrea Immer to act as beverage director. The David Rockwell Group designed the ambitious four-level, 18,000-square-foot space in a style that's part Ricky Ricardo, part Ricky Martin. Along with such dishes as wood-oven-roasted mountain trout with mango mojo--Emil calls the food "a fantasy cuisine influenced by Latin flavors and ingredients"--diners can revel in the multiple bars, rolling drink carts and late-night live music and salsa dancing (1604 Broadway; 212-541-7070).